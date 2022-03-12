Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $310,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2,692.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 171,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 19,521 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16,859.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 51,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 51,252 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

