Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New $412,000 Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 65.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

