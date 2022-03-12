Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUV opened at $9.57 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

