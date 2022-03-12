boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.63) price target on boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered boohoo group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.77) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.29) price target on boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 329.50 ($4.32).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Thursday. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 364.90 ($4.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 167.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

