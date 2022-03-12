Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.62. The company had a trading volume of 152,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,257. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.52 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $342.74 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.97.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Beer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $719.53.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

