Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgeline Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 535.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 136,032 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

