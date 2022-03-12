Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mohammed Lawal acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $72,738.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

