Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.53 million.Brightcove also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Shares of BCOV stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 142,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $286.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ritcha Ranjan bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brightcove by 56.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 428.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove (Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.