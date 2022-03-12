Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $577.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 274 shares of company stock worth $169,017 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after buying an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

