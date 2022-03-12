Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.06. Altria Group reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

