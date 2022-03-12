Brokerages Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Post $2.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $2.06. Analog Devices reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,964,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $143.85 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

