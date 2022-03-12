Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

LBRT traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,996,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,450. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,288,500 shares of company stock worth $84,602,542 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

