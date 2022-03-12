Brokerages Anticipate Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Processa Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $3.56 on Monday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.
