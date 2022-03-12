Brokerages Anticipate Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $136,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $3.56 on Monday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

