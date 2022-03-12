Brokerages Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. 15,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.56. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $7.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.