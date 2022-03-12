Brokerages Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of -0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Biomerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomerica (Get Rating)

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.