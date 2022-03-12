Brokerages Expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. DouYu International also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DouYu International.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DouYu International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DouYu International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DouYu International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DouYu International by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 368,117 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in DouYu International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after buying an additional 180,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.93.

About DouYu International (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.