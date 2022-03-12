Brokerages Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.56 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) will report sales of $58.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.74 million. Materialise posted sales of $53.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $254.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.97 million to $257.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $287.30 million, with estimates ranging from $279.61 million to $297.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.36. 260,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,470. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. Materialise has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $994.54 million, a P/E ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,247,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 119,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 141,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

