Brokerages Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.15. Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEN. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of WEN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,141,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,609. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

