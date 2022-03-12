Brokerages Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) will post sales of $143.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.80 million to $149.04 million. Universal Display reported sales of $134.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $639.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.50 million to $644.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $743.72 million, with estimates ranging from $711.60 million to $776.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLED. Citigroup cut their price objective on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.56.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $156.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display has a one year low of $128.21 and a one year high of $246.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. FMR LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Universal Display by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Universal Display by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Universal Display by 13.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Universal Display by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

