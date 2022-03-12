Brokerages Set Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target at $19.82

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

