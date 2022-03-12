Brokerages Set Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) PT at $21.38

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.05.

PINE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

NYSE:PINE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.10. 28,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,179,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 70,830 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

