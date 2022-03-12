Brokerages Set Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target at $9.33

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

BRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Berry alerts:

Shares of BRY opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Berry has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.10 million, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Berry’s payout ratio is -119.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after buying an additional 63,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 78,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,705,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after buying an additional 85,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.