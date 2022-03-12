Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Target Price at $55.00

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of BHF opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

