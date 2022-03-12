Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Target Price at $55.00

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.17.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of BHF opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
