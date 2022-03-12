Brokerages Set Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Target Price at €19.60

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.60 ($21.30).

DEQ has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($29.35) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($19.02) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($24.89) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

DEQ stock traded up €0.51 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €15.75 ($17.12). 253,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The firm has a market cap of $973.09 million and a P/E ratio of -9.53. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €13.88 ($15.09) and a 1-year high of €21.68 ($23.57). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

