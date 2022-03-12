Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) PT at $181.11

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.11.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.97. 3,621,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,158,961. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of -62.57 and a beta of -0.16. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $77.32 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.15.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $567,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Lin bought 183,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,926,233.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,474 shares of company stock valued at $60,683,491. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after buying an additional 1,218,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after buying an additional 4,074,501 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,733,000 after buying an additional 791,912 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in DoorDash by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,829 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

