Brokerages Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) PT at $170.17

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXP. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after buying an additional 873,251 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 211.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after buying an additional 554,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after buying an additional 442,802 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,760,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.80. 487,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,874. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $122.16 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

