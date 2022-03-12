Brokerages Set InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT at $19.97

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IIPZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.33.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

