Brokerages Set Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) PT at $3,544.00

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,544.00.

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.89) to GBX 3,544 ($46.44) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of SHNWF stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15. Schroders has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $53.05.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

