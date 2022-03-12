Brokerages Set SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Target Price at GBX 350.67

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 350.67 ($4.59).

SSPG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.59) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.59) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.85) price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 333 ($4.36) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 18,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($52,122.64). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,096 shares of company stock worth $4,003,040.

SSPG traded up GBX 5.90 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 239.60 ($3.14). The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,464. The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -4.67. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 209.17 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 270 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.86.

About SSP Group (Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.