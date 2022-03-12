Brokerages Set Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Price Target at €14.38

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.37 ($14.53).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.24) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($14.89) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($9.78) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($17.83) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.22) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of SZU traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €10.66 ($11.59). 344,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €12.46 and its 200 day moving average is €13.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.16. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €9.75 ($10.60) and a 1-year high of €14.62 ($15.89).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.