Brokerages Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) PT at $23.83

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
NYSE:WBT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.71. 1,977,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,417. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $25.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter worth $12,617,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Welbilt by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,068,000 after purchasing an additional 63,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welbilt (Get Rating)
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
