Brokerages Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) PT at $23.83

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Welbilt alerts:

NYSE:WBT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.71. 1,977,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,417. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Welbilt had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter worth $12,617,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Welbilt by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,068,000 after purchasing an additional 63,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welbilt (Get Rating)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.