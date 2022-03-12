Brokerages Set Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT at $6.80

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

WKHS opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after acquiring an additional 714,188 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

