Brokerages Set Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT at $6.80

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
WKHS opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67.
About Workhorse Group (Get Rating)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
