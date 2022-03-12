Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Down 61.6% in February

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the February 13th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,129. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after buying an additional 1,495,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.