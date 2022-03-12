Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 241,967 shares.The stock last traded at $59.53 and had previously closed at $60.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIP. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 231,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 72,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,735,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,565,000 after buying an additional 531,056 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

