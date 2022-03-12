Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.17

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.17 and traded as high as C$52.46. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$52.28, with a volume of 645,010 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.36 billion and a PE ratio of -64.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.19%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

