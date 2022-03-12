Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) is Copeland Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Brunswick comprises 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $66,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BC traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $89.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.66. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

Brunswick Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.