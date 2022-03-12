Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.11.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$20.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$628.76 million and a PE ratio of 2.82. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.77 and a 12 month high of C$20.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

In other news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.58 per share, with a total value of C$66,610.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,950 shares in the company, valued at C$66,610.53.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

