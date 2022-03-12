BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.63 Million

Analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) to post sales of $37.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $38.10 million. BTRS reported sales of $33.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year sales of $166.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.77 million to $168.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $202.48 million, with estimates ranging from $199.50 million to $205.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BTRS by 3.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of BTRS by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BTRS by 98.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BTRS by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BTRS by 22.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. BTRS has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $972.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.38.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

