Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.99.
In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $142,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.
