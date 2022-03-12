Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.41.

Shares of BMBL opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,985,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,447 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bumble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,472,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,635,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bumble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after acquiring an additional 183,496 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bumble by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after acquiring an additional 594,458 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

