Burency (BUY) Hits Market Cap of $2.70 Million

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Burency has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $72,730.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burency coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Burency has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Burency Profile

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burency is burency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

