Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Caleres has a payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Shares of CAL stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,746. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $748.47 million, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,932,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,552,000 after purchasing an additional 171,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 134,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caleres by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Caleres by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Caleres by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

