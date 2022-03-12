California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

PYCR opened at $26.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. Paycor HCM Inc has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

