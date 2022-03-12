California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 23,272 PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

