California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,966 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 3,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 514,675 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,353,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,271,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 496,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 369,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.41. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a negative net margin of 45.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.