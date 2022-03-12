California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,347 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,583,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 120,159 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 266.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 47,801 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $345.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of -1.05. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

