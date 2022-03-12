Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 284,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,966,820 shares.The stock last traded at $26.93 and had previously closed at $27.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -135.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 98.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 69,956 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cameco by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $7,283,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 41.9% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,070 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

