Cameco (TSE:CCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.06

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$36.06 and last traded at C$34.30, with a volume of 371541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.65.

CCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total transaction of C$325,098.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$441,292.86. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel acquired 4,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.81 per share, with a total value of C$109,626.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,024,902.44. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,002 shares of company stock worth $815,972.

About Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

