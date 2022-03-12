Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target to $22.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IREN. Cowen assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.63.

IREN stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

