Capital Limited (CAPD) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on May 10th

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Capital stock opened at GBX 89 ($1.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.82. Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.21 ($1.29). The firm has a market cap of £167.39 million and a P/E ratio of 6.74.

CAPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.62) price target on shares of Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Capital from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 138 ($1.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

